I-CAR Opens Chicago Technical Center

Aug.26, 2022—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced the grand opening of its Chicago Technical Center.

According to a press release, the ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 24 for the 48,000-square-foot facility.

“I-CAR’s mission is to deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, services and solutions for the collision repair inter-industry, and our new technical center in metro Chicago serves as another beacon of progress and promise that will benefit all industry segments amid one of the most transformative eras of automotive innovation,” said I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne via the press release.

A special edition of I-CAR's Collision Reporter magazine outlined the many features and resources available at the Chicago Technical Center. There is an ADAS lab, an EV lab, a Learning Design Studio, a Flex lab for emerging technology, classroom space, a welding lab, and a student lounge. The facility is touted as one-of-a-kind and is located in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

The Chicago Technical Center has a work-lab approach that will help accurately and effectively approach research and repair procedures regarding vehicle technology, according to Jeff Peevy, I-CAR vice president, technical products, programs and services.

“As technical advances show up on the horizon, we do not have the luxury of waiting to determine if it is going to become mainstream or not. We must go to it, learn it, and be able to educate the industry in a timely manner if needed,” Peevy said.















