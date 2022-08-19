MENU

South Carolina Shop Wins Local 'Best Body Shop' Title

August 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
trophy award
Aug. 19, 2022—An auto body shop in South Carolina has been voted "Best Body Shop" through a local news outlet contest.

According to WMBF News, Horry County Collision has taken this title thanks to the "WMBF News Best of the Grand Strand" contest, which is put on through the local Grand Strand Today television program. 

Horry County Collision has been family owned and operated in Conway, South Carolina, for 17 years. The shop focuses mostly on insurance work repairs, as well as some custom paint work and restoration.

Horry prides itself on using high quality products for repairs, and they enjoy putting extra care into their work while the team really makes an effort to get to know their customers. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

