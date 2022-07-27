Man Owes Over $500K for Arson at MAACO

July 27, 2022—A man has been ordered to pay over half a million dollars in restitution for a 2019 arson incident at a MAACO location.

According to Fox 6 Now, a jury found Anthony Gilbertson guilty of arson and burglary back in June 2022. The 34-year-old is from Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The crime occurred on Oct. 11, 2019 at the MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Gilbertson has been sentenced to five years in prison as well as 15 years of extended supervision. In addition to serving time, he must also pay over $240,000 in restitution to MAACO, over $320,000 to Utica National Insurance, and over $14,000 to other parties.