NABC Hosts Emergency Extrication Demonstration in Nashville

July 22, 2022—The National Auto Body Council F.R.E.E. program recently hosted a hands-on extrication demonstration for Nashville first responders.

According to a press release, the event was put on by NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication program as well as Gerber Collision & Glass, Nissan North America, and Genesis Rescue Programs. Over 30 first responders were in attendance from the Nashville Fire Departments and other nearby areas.

"As a Nashville resident, this NABC F.R.E.E.™ event was extra special,” said Kyle Mederios, chair of the NABC F.R.E.E.™ committee. “Being able to witness firsthand the scenarios first responders are presented with and the quick, precise thinking they must perform gave me an even greater respect for them. As a result of this event and our great partnerships with Geber Collision & Glass, Nissan North America, and Genesis Rescue Systems, we're already working to host another event soon."

The goal of events such as these is to help first responders have a full understanding of everything from advanced vehicle technologies to late-model vehicles in order to help them with rescue and emergency situations.

First responders are the first people on the scene of an accident, so understanding how a vehicle works can be crucial in helping them achieve their mission. The NABC F.R.E.E program aims to help them navigate these challenges.

This event took place on June 25. Gerber Collision & Glass in Nashville hosted the event at its location. Nissan North America provided the vehicles that were used, and Genesis Rescue System provided the classroom education as well as the extrication demonstration.