Empire Auto Parts Opens Distribution Center in Tennessee

July 19, 2022—Empire Auto Parts, LLC, has announced a new distribution center in Antioch, Tennessee.

According to a press release, this is the sixth full scale distribution center for Empire. The Antioch facility is 127,000 square feet.

“We are excited to be entering the Nashville market at a time of explosive growth for the metropolitan area,” said John Revetti, General Manager of the Antioch facility, in the press release. “Our shop customers with national and regional operations have been asking us to bring our capabilities to this market for quite some time and we’re delighted that we can start fulfilling their wishes and their orders.”

This new location brings the Empire total to 30 facilities across 17 states in the country. Empire aims to be able to service all of Tennessee with the Antioch facility, as well as parts of Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri in the next 12 months.

Empire Auto Parts is a distributor of aftermarket collision parts for automotive repair shops.