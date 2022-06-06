I-CAR Recognizes 21 Volunteer Committees
June 6, 2022—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has recognized 21 I-CAR volunteer committees for their dedication to the future of collision repair by holding fundraisers for their local collision school programs in 2021.
According to a press release, the recognition took place during I-CAR's recent Zone Conferences.
“The Foundation’s role is to facilitate the industry’s generosity, and I-CAR Committees that support CREF are very generous!” states CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode said in the press release. “We recognized 21 committees for their extensive efforts in supporting their local collision school programs and students in 2021 through a multitude of fundraising initiatives.”
The following committees were recognized at the I-CAR Eastern Zone Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 9:
- Albany, New York I-CAR Committee
- Greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania I-CAR Committee
- Palm Beach, Florida I-CAR Committee
- Broward County, Florida I-CAR Committee
- Atlanta, Georgia I-CAR Committee
- Nashville, Tennessee I-CAR Committee
- Knoxville, Tennessee I-CAR Committee
The following committees were recognized at the I-CAR Central Zone Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 22:
- Columbus, Ohio I-CAR Committee
- Ohio Northeast I-CAR Committee
- Ohio West I-CAR Committee
- Indianapolis, Indiana I-CAR Committee
- Northwest Indiana I-CAR Committee
- Northeast Indiana I-CAR Committee
- Southern Indiana I-CAR Committee
- Fox Valley, Wisconsin I-CAR Committee
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin I-CAR Committee
- Madison, Wisconsin I-CAR Committee
- North Central Wisconsin I-CAR Committee
- St. Louis I-CAR Committee
- Houston I-CAR Committee
The Phoenix, Arizona I-CAR Committee was recognized on May 21 at the Western Zone Conference held in Phoenix.
Each committee was awarded a unique bowling pin that was repaired and designed by collision students from around the country.