I-CAR Recognizes 21 Volunteer Committees

June 6, 2022—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has recognized 21 I-CAR volunteer committees for their dedication to the future of collision repair by holding fundraisers for their local collision school programs in 2021.

According to a press release, the recognition took place during I-CAR's recent Zone Conferences.

“The Foundation’s role is to facilitate the industry’s generosity, and I-CAR Committees that support CREF are very generous!” states CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode said in the press release. “We recognized 21 committees for their extensive efforts in supporting their local collision school programs and students in 2021 through a multitude of fundraising initiatives.”

The following committees were recognized at the I-CAR Eastern Zone Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 9:

Albany, New York I-CAR Committee

Greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania I-CAR Committee

Palm Beach, Florida I-CAR Committee

Broward County, Florida I-CAR Committee

Atlanta, Georgia I-CAR Committee

Nashville, Tennessee I-CAR Committee

Knoxville, Tennessee I-CAR Committee

The following committees were recognized at the I-CAR Central Zone Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 22:

Columbus, Ohio I-CAR Committee

Ohio Northeast I-CAR Committee

Ohio West I-CAR Committee

Indianapolis, Indiana I-CAR Committee

Northwest Indiana I-CAR Committee

Northeast Indiana I-CAR Committee

Southern Indiana I-CAR Committee

Fox Valley, Wisconsin I-CAR Committee

Milwaukee, Wisconsin I-CAR Committee

Madison, Wisconsin I-CAR Committee

North Central Wisconsin I-CAR Committee

St. Louis I-CAR Committee

Houston I-CAR Committee

The Phoenix, Arizona I-CAR Committee was recognized on May 21 at the Western Zone Conference held in Phoenix.

Each committee was awarded a unique bowling pin that was repaired and designed by collision students from around the country.



