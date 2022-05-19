MENU

Certified Collision Group Partners with Incline Equity

May 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Handshake

May 19, 2022—Certified Collision Group has announced a partnership with Incline Equity.

According to a press release, CCG was founded in 2014 and supports over 740 OE and I-CAR Gold certified collision repair shops. CCG is an OE Certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider, aimed at aiding the auto insurance and collision repair industries.

This new partnership with Incline Equity is intended to help with exploring new markets and expanding its network of strategic partnerships.

“Teaming with CCG to further empower independent collision repairers is a compelling opportunity,” said Tom Ritchie, Partner at Incline in the press release. “The Company has done a phenomenal job of driving cost savings and revenue opportunities to its loyal affiliates and we look forward to working with the CCG team to grow its service offerings, KPI management, and market share.”

In addition, CCC has also announced the promotion of Marty Evans to CEO and Chris Chase to COO. 

“Our pledge to improve the competitive position of independent certified collision repairers through revenue growth and scale-based cost management is the foundation of our business,” said Marty Evans in the press release. “With Incline, we can accelerate the growth of our service offerings and value proposition while exploring other segments of the automotive aftermarket. We are excited to partner with Incline to navigate our next growth phase.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

