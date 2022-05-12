asTech Partners With Driven Brands

May 12, 2022—asTech has announced a partnership with Driven Brands.

According to a press release, this will establish a scanning diagnostics program that will allow the Driven Brands network of of collision repair centers access to the full asTech suite of tools.

These tools include remote OEM diagnostic scanning, OEM-compatible local scanning, ADAS calibrations and insights, instructions, intelligence and electronic repair programming and events.

“As automobiles become more complex, gaining access to a comprehensive set of quality tools, technology, and vehicle data is a top item on the checklist for every repair business we speak to,” says Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Holdings, parent company of asTech according to the press release. “asTech is ecstatic to serve Driven Brands, and we look forward to delivering the tools and expertise required to help repair technicians complete a safe, quality repair every time.”

Driven Brands is the parent company of many automotive collision service businesses including ABRA, Fix Auto USA, CARSTAR and more.

“We have experienced significant growth in a highly fragmented automotive services market segment, so we look to partner with best-in-class suppliers, who can support our large-scale franchise family,” says Arlo Johnson, SVP of Claims Services for Collision, Driven Brands according to the press release. “This helps us continue delivering high quality, safe repairs, on time, to our valued customers across the network.”



