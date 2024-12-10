  • Advertise
    asTech Partners with Auto-Wares to Enhance Automotive Diagnostics and Repair Solutions

    Dec. 10, 2024
    The partnership delivers advanced diagnostic tools and OEM-compliant solutions to Auto-Wares customers, streamlining repairs and boosting shop performance.
    Repairify announced a strategic partnership with Auto-Wares, a provider of automotive parts, tools, and equipment in North America. This collaboration will enable Auto-Wares customers to access asTech’s advanced diagnostic technologies and repair solutions, improving operational efficiency and service accuracy in the automotive repair industry.

    Through this partnership, customers of Auto-Wares’ Bumper to Bumper and Auto Value networks will gain access to asTech’s patented diagnostic platform. This platform connects original equipment (OE) diagnostic tools in asTech’s data centers to compatible aftermarket tools in the shop, enabling remote diagnostics, advanced calibration, and module/part reprogramming—all powered by genuine OEM diagnostic tools. With asTech, repair shops can more accurately identify and resolve vehicle issues, reducing repair time and enhancing service quality.

    “We’re excited to partner with Auto-Wares to bring our cutting-edge diagnostic technology to even more repair shops across North America,” said Ben Johnson, vice president of general automotive repair market at Repairify. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing repair professionals with the tools and support they need to improve operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability.”

    Auto-Wares will integrate asTech’s solutions into its extensive distribution network, offering customers an easy and affordable way to elevate their diagnostic and repair capabilities. With no monthly fees beyond the cost of standard aftermarket tools and minimal training required, repair shops can keep diagnostics in-house, eliminating the need for sublet technicians or dealership visits. This not only increases service efficiency but also helps shops expand their car parc capabilities, speed up repairs, reduce costs, and improve margins.

    “With asTech’s advanced diagnostic solutions and our robust distribution network, this partnership will set a new standard for repair accuracy and efficiency,” said Todd Leimenstoll, president and CEO of Auto-Wares. “This collaboration enables us to equip our customers with the resources they need to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional service.”

    To help customers get started, Auto-Wares will offer five free events within the first 30 days of use, allowing shops to test the system risk-free.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

