CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision Opens in New York

May 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
carstarnewyork.JPG

May 11, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision in Deer Park, New York.

According to a press release, Scott Hotalen is the owner of the new location. He has been with the CARSTAR brand since 1996 and this is his fifth collision repair facility.

“Scott has been a long-time CARSTAR franchise owner and we are proud to see him continue to grow, 26 after joining, with his fifth shop,” says Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands according to a press release. “He holds his team to a high standard of collision repair performance and we are excited that another community will benefit from their level of repair excellence.”

CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision is 25,000 square feet with an I-CAR Gold certification. 

“Our team is made up of some of the best technicians in the area and we are ready to expand with  more of Long Island’s top tier technicians.” says Scott Hotalen, owner, CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision according to the press release. “We joined CARSTAR because time and time again they prove that they are a company that supports family business, are dedicated to supporting their local communities, and are the best collision repair franchise in North America.”

Image: CARSTAR

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

