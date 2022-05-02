ASE Hosting Free Plastics Repair Webinar

May 2, 2022—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence will host a free webinar on Tuesday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET called "Plastics Identification for Effective Repairs."

According to a press release, Kurt Lammon and John Wilburn with Polyvance will demonstrate the correct method for successfully repairing vehicle plastics.

The webinar will cover material identification, thermoset repair methods, nitrogen plastic welder use and there will be time set aside for a question and answer session.

Those interested in attending should register for the free webinar, and they will receive confirmation of their registration via email.