Caliber 11th Annual Food Drive Commences

May 2, 2022—Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass have announced the launch of their 11th annual Restoring You food drive, according to a press release.

The motivation behind this food drive comes from a mission to provide meals to individuals and families in need, especially with the school year soon coming to an end for many children. Caliber's goal for the 2022 food drive is to donate more than four million meals.

"From teammates to partners to customers, I am extremely proud of the positive impact our annual food drive has made over the last decade. We operate as a family at Caliber and are driven by our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life–lending a helping hand to children and families facing food insecurity is one of the ways we live our purpose," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders in the press release. "During our 11th Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive, we will continue supporting local food banks that provide urgent food assistance in all of the communities that Caliber serves."

Non-perishables and monetary donations can be made at any Caliber location from May 2 through June 17. 100% of the donations through this drive will be given to local food banks. The Caliber Foundation, Caliber's 501(c)(3) non-profit, will also be matching monetary donations by $.25 for ever $1 raised.