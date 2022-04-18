Audatex, CCC and Mitchell Give Software to Over 500 Schools with CREF

April 18, 2022—Audatex, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. and Mitchell donated free subscriptions through the Collision Repair Education Foundation to over 500 collision schools last week.

According to a press release, the aim in providing these subscriptions is to ensure that the collision repair technicians of the future have access to the same software used by facilities and insurance carriers. This subscription service will come at no cost to the schools or their students.

“Access to the technologies and tools collision repair professionals rely on every day is essential for students to hone their craft and be productive immediately upon entering the workforce,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president at CCC in the press release.

Audatex, CCC and Mitchell partner with CREF annually on this endeavor. in 2021, they donated software subscriptions that valued nearly $10 million to over 500 collision repair educational programs across the United States.

“Due to very limited funding, collision schools cannot always afford to purchase the latest programs and technologies for students to learn on." Said says CREF Director of Operations and Impact Melissa Marscin in the press release. "Thanks to Audatex, CCC and Mitchell, these schools are able to teach their students on the same program that they’re likely to encounter after graduation, ultimately making them better entry-level employees since students who have access to the most recent technology during their education are more likely to be successful when they begin their career in the industry.”



