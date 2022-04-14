Keys to Starting Each Work Day Right

Shane Hollas recalls when a peer told him: “Every car that leaves your shop is a business card.”

Hollas, owner and operator of MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting in Rockwall, Texas, says that advice stuck with him. He uses that idea as the motivation to do excellent work on every job. To achieve that standard at the shop, one must start each day off right. It’s easier than you might think, Hollas says.

Within just six months of its grand opening, Hollas’ 16-employee shop earned both I-CAR Gold Class certification and MAACO Diamond certification. MAACO has already appointed him to its corporate advisory council, and in 2020 it named him the rookie of the year.

Hollas accomplished these feats thanks in no small part to his years of executive experience. As the former vice president of sales for a software company, he entered the collision repair world with two important business skills: selling and how to make complex processes run smoothly. Hollas knows the technicians on his floor should work together seamlessly if they’re going to maximize his shop’s profits.

As told to David Scheller

1: Remind yourself of what you value.

I know this sounds cheesy, but I’m a strong believer in positive affirmation. I start off every day saying a certain thing to myself which lifts my spirits and gets me in the right mindset. The first part of my daily affirmation focuses on my family. It then goes on to my business goals, which include how many cars our team needs to produce each week. It ends with a reminder of the learner and the leader I strive to be.

2: Keep a routine.

3: Walk the cars.

4: Hold morning meetings.

Our morning meetings are the most important part of our routine. Just gathering everyone together in one place underscores that we’re all on the same team. And gathering is productive, because some problems can only be solved when people put their heads together.

5: Use a production board.

We don’t just go over our shop’s goal for the day during our morning meeting. We work out how we’re going to accomplish our goal. For that, the best available tool is a production board.

The big whiteboard in our shop is broken down into all the different stages of repair: sanding, masking, paint, buffing, reassembly and so on. Each vehicle in our shop is represented by its own magnetic note card with the details of its repair order written on it. Once these cards are laid out on the production board, each team member’s expectations for the work day become crystal clear.

6: Keep morning meetings short.

Our longest morning meetings take no more than 15 minutes. We try to shoot closer to 10.

