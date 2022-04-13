MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Franchise in Vermont

April 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS glass repair Novus Franchising Novus Glass windshield
novusvermont1.jpg

April 13, 2022—NOVUS Glass has a new franchise: NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, Vermont. 

This is a fully equipped facility for windshield repair, replacement technology and tools. Technicians Josh Strong, Dakota Phenix and Joseph Deslauriers are in-house to help establish the NOVUS presence in St. Albans. 

“NOVUS Glass is well known in the industry for innovation in auto glass services and as pioneers of windshield repair. As NOVUS was looking to expand its network in New England, we saw an opportunity to deliver quality windshield repair and replacement services to our community and surrounding areas,” Deslauriers says in a company press release. 

NOVUS Glass offers automotive glass services with over 1,000 points of service worldwide. 

“The St. Albans team’s commitment to service and quality, and deep industry knowledge will propel NOVUS Glass of St. Albans to a rewarding future in the glass industry. We are pleased to welcome them to the NOVUS Glass family and look forward to working with them to provide customers in New England with high quality auto glass repair and replacement services.” says Ted Andersen, VP of Operations for NOVUS North America in the press release. 

Image: NOVUS Glass

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff

Registration Opens for ASE Spring Certification

Recycled Rides Gives Away Two Refurbished Vehicles in Missouri

Related Articles

Fix Auto World to Purchase Novus Glass, Speedy Glass USA

Colors On Parade Opens New Franchise in Charleston Area

Refinish Distributors Alliance Welcomes New Member

You must login or register in order to post a comment.