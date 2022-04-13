NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Franchise in Vermont

April 13, 2022—NOVUS Glass has a new franchise: NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, Vermont.

This is a fully equipped facility for windshield repair, replacement technology and tools. Technicians Josh Strong, Dakota Phenix and Joseph Deslauriers are in-house to help establish the NOVUS presence in St. Albans.

“NOVUS Glass is well known in the industry for innovation in auto glass services and as pioneers of windshield repair. As NOVUS was looking to expand its network in New England, we saw an opportunity to deliver quality windshield repair and replacement services to our community and surrounding areas,” Deslauriers says in a company press release.

NOVUS Glass offers automotive glass services with over 1,000 points of service worldwide.

“The St. Albans team’s commitment to service and quality, and deep industry knowledge will propel NOVUS Glass of St. Albans to a rewarding future in the glass industry. We are pleased to welcome them to the NOVUS Glass family and look forward to working with them to provide customers in New England with high quality auto glass repair and replacement services.” says Ted Andersen, VP of Operations for NOVUS North America in the press release.

Image: NOVUS Glass