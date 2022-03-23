4Less Group Launches Automotive Parts Marketplace Software

March 23, 2022— The 4Less Group Inc.announced it's launched a marketplace software designed to integrate functionality within the automotive parts big data environments. The software will allow for millions of SKUs to be listed per day, while allowing millions of product updates daily through the company’s vendor friendly API.

In a press release, the company says one of the main advantages of this new software is the optimization of the integration to its existing product aggregation partners such as SureDone, which delivers additional efficiencies while enabling cost reduction without the need for a significant capital outlay.

“The new AP4Less software seamlessly solves extreme data base size challenges that are common to the automotive parts industry; It does so in a “serverless” environment while utilizing API calls for scalability, speed, reliability, and security. Additionally, our internal testing is producing significant speed test that out-perform many of the largest e-commerce sites in the market today.” Christopher Davenport, founder and president of AutoParts4Less, Inc., says. “Studies show that consumers prefer the value of a multi-seller—we believe we now have the technology needed to offer buyers a one-stop-shop for the entire automotive parts industry that represent millions and millions of parts”, Davenport says.