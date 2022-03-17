SCRS Industry Survey Seeks Collision Repairer Perspectives on State of Industry

March 17, 2022 – According to a press release, The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is looking for feedback from collision repair professionals to help shape discussion topics for an April 13 Repairer Roundtable .

SCRS is looking to identify issues that are impacting collision repairers, and have an open discussion at the Roundtable about how the industry can best address the challenges. The event will feature a panel consisting of three collision repair facility operators, and three association representatives to discuss the survey results and topic areas.

Names and contact information will remain confidential, but SCRS says in the release that it will also share details from the responses with its affiliate network.

If you're interested in participating in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/SCRSfeedback

























