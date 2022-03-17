MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0322 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Take Stock in Your Work Culture

Caliber’s Angie Babin Takes the Reigns at TechForce

Rains: The Danger of Being an Insider

Numbers: The Industry’s Social Media Usage

The SOP: Ten Tips on How to Go Lean

Stepping Away When Everything Goes Wrong

Snap Shop: Lacey Collision Center

Get Your Payroll Under Control

2022 Best Workplaces: Maryland Collision Centers

The Benefits of Passive Income

Cropper: The Importance of Vendor Relations

Service King Looks to New CFO to Help Push Past Revenue Struggles

News

SCRS Industry Survey Seeks Collision Repairer Perspectives on State of Industry

March 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS feedback panel discussion survey
feedback-(1).jpg

March 17, 2022 – According to a press release, The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is looking for feedback from collision repair professionals to help shape discussion topics for an April 13 Repairer Roundtable .

SCRS is looking to identify issues that are impacting collision repairers, and have an open discussion at the Roundtable about how the industry can best address the challenges. The event will feature a panel consisting of three collision repair facility operators, and three association representatives to discuss the survey results and topic areas.

Names and contact information will remain confidential, but SCRS says in the release that it will also share details from the responses with its affiliate network.

If you're interested in participating in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/SCRSfeedback







.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Insurers Elected to CAPA’s Board of Directors

Women in Auto Care Announces Conference Lineup

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

SEMA survey seeks info on industry challenges

SCRS seeks industry involvement for parts research project

Collision Industry Conference Dominated by Insurer-Repairer Talks

You must login or register in order to post a comment.