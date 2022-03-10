Mazda Announces Collision Repair Locator Tools

March 10, 2022—Mazda announced that it partnered with Mitchell to launch the Mazda Collision Network.

A new website and online tool will show consumers where to find collision repair shops that meet Mazda's "stringent requirements for business operations, training, tools, and equipment," according to a press release.

“With the Mazda Collision Network and these online tools, we can reach more customers,” said Dean Massimini, owner of Autotech Collision Service, in the release. “Our participation in the program not only shows consumers that we’re committed to proper repair, but it also gives our shop access to the training and resources needed to help safely and efficiently return Mazda vehicles to the road following a collision.”