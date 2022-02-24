MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News

Crash Champions Expands Its Presence in Ohio With New Acquisition

February 24, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Crash Champions Ohio
Crash Champions

Feb 24, 2022  According to a company press release, Crash Champions LLC has expanded its presence in Ohio with the acquisition of Dynamic Autobody, located outside the Cleveland metro area in the city of Columbiana.

Crash Champions now has 19 collision repair centers located across the state, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“Dynamic Autobody is a family owned and community-oriented shop that has served the residents of Columbiana for over 40 years, and it is a terrific addition to the Crash Champions footprint in Ohio,” says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “I am thrilled to welcome their experienced, knowledgeable and friendly professionals to our team, and look forward to pursuing the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Besides its presence in Ohio, Crash Champions manages collision repair shops in 18 other states across the U.S.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Collision Shop Employee Sentenced to Jail After $220K Insurance Scam

Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Pacific Northwest

Related Articles

Crash Champions Adds Again in Ohio

Crash Champions Expands Into New Market

Crash Champions Reaches Another New Market

You must login or register in order to post a comment.