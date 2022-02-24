Crash Champions Expands Its Presence in Ohio With New Acquisition

Feb 24, 2022— According to a company press release, Crash Champions LLC has expanded its presence in Ohio with the acquisition of Dynamic Autobody, located outside the Cleveland metro area in the city of Columbiana.

Crash Champions now has 19 collision repair centers located across the state, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“Dynamic Autobody is a family owned and community-oriented shop that has served the residents of Columbiana for over 40 years, and it is a terrific addition to the Crash Champions footprint in Ohio,” says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “I am thrilled to welcome their experienced, knowledgeable and friendly professionals to our team, and look forward to pursuing the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Besides its presence in Ohio, Crash Champions manages collision repair shops in 18 other states across the U.S.