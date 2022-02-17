Canadian Trucker Blockade Costs Auto Industry $300M

February 17, 2022—The Canadian trucker protests have led to nearly $300 million in lost wages and production in the automotive industry, NBC News reported.

The demonstrations have resulted in losses of direct wages totaling $144.9 million. During that same period, General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Honda and Toyota have lost an additional $155 million, according to the report.

“Within hours of the trade disruption at the Ambassador and Blue Water bridges, we observed shortages and then slowdowns at assembly plants. Only some of that lost production can be made up given the tightness of the auto industry’s supply chain right now, so these are real losses to the men and women working in this industry,” Patrick Anderson, CEO of the Anderson Economic Group, said in a statement.