GM Launches Online Parts Marketplace

January 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Auto-Parts-1-(1).jpg

Jan. 28, 2022—GM is launching a new online parts marketplace, making its catalog of 45,000 repair and maintenance parts more convenient, the manufacturer announced last week. 

The newly available parts catalog includes oil filters, engine and cabin air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and windshield wiper blades, among other parts.

“Making our parts available online marks another step in transforming the ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts brands,” said GM Customer Care and Aftersales Global Vice President John Roth. “Our premium parts are engineered with exceptional quality to provide assurance to our customers. The launch of this trusted online sales channel extends that peace of mind to the parts-buying experience.”

GM forecasts that online sales of parts and accessories will make up a $40 billion total addressable market by 2030, and it anticipates significant revenue growth from its expanded e-commerce effort. GM launched online accessory sales in 2015 and sells all of its 5,000 accessory products online.

While GM is providing the digital platform, sales will be handled by participating dealers.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

