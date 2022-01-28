ABRA Continues String of Openings With Colorado Addition

Jan. 28, 2022—ABRA Auto Body Repair of America has announced a new shop opening in Colorado.

The shop, located in Fort Collins, is owned by a longtime dealership owner, Warren Yoder. ABRA Fort Collins is a 20,000 square foot facility.

“My family has a longstanding history in the automotive industry and extending our services to include collision repair was a natural next step to provide a full suite of services to our valued customers,” Warren Yoder, owner of ABRA Fort Collins, said in a statement. “The original dealership was established in 1908 and I am honored to continue that legacy, while building another with our collision repair operations.”