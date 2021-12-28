Man Arrested After Shooting at Texas Body Shop

Dec. 28, 2021—One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured two others at an after party at a body shop in Texas, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.

Thomas Jeremy Martinez, 32, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Alijah Viramontes, who died at a local hospital eight hours following the incident.

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight inside West Texas Auto and Dent Repair and identified four brothers, including Martinez, as possible suspects. However, two of Martinez's brothers identified him as the shooter, the warrant states.

Security camera videos in the auto shop caught Martinez carrying a handgun and firing it in the parking lot. Investigators found spent shell casings of the same caliber inside the auto repair shop and in the parking lot.

Martinez remains held at the jail. His bond on the murder charge is set at $500,000. He also faces two felony theft charges.