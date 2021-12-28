MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Man Arrested After Shooting at Texas Body Shop

December 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Police Car

Dec. 28, 2021—One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured two others at an after party at a body shop in Texas, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.

Thomas Jeremy Martinez, 32,  is accused of shooting 21-year-old Alijah Viramontes, who died at a local hospital eight hours following the incident. 

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight inside West Texas Auto and Dent Repair and identified four brothers, including Martinez, as possible suspects. However, two of Martinez's brothers identified him as the shooter, the warrant states. 

Security camera videos in the auto shop caught Martinez carrying a handgun and firing it in the parking lot. Investigators found spent shell casings of the same caliber inside the auto repair shop and in the parking lot. 

Martinez remains held at the jail. His bond on the murder charge is set at $500,000. He also faces two felony theft charges.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Managers, Not Entry-Level Employees Are Powering 'Great Resignation'

Body Shops Detail Parts Shortage Struggles

Inc.com Names Caliber One of 2021's Best in Business

Recommended Products

2019 Industry Survey: Leadership

2020 Industry Survey: Leadership

2021 Industry Survey: Leadership

Related Articles

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at Ala. Body Shop

Man Arrested for Presenting Fraudulent Body Repair Invoice to Allstate

Firefighter Arrested for Assault at Body Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.