Polyvance Launching New Online Training Resource

Dec. 15, 2021—Polyvance has launched a new online training resource, Polyvance University.

According to a statement, Polyvance University will help technicians learn the plastic repair essentials.

The first course offered within Polyvance University is “Basics of Plastic Repair.” This course is designed to give the student the basic knowledge they need to start working with plastic. It covers plastic identification, plastic preparation, six different repair methods, and plastic refinishing. There are three knowledge-check quizzes throughout the course and one final quiz at the end. Upon successful completion of the course (70% or greater on the final quiz), the student is emailed a course completion certificate.

Polyvance plans to release follow-on courses that will be more in-depth, according to a statement.



