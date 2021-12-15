MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Polyvance Launching New Online Training Resource

December 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
training

Dec. 15, 2021—Polyvance has launched a new online training resource, Polyvance University. 

According to a statement, Polyvance University will help technicians learn the plastic repair essentials. 

The first course offered within Polyvance University is “Basics of Plastic Repair.”  This course is designed to give the student the basic knowledge they need to start working with plastic. It covers plastic identification, plastic preparation, six different repair methods, and plastic refinishing. There are three knowledge-check quizzes throughout the course and one final quiz at the end. Upon successful completion of the course (70% or greater on the final quiz), the student is emailed a course completion certificate.

Polyvance plans to release follow-on courses that will be more in-depth, according to a statement. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Washington Introducing Catalytic Converter Law

Misssissippi Glass Shop Ordered to Pay $90k in Back Wages

Recommended Products

2016 Education & Training Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: Leadership

2020 Industry Survey: Leadership

Related Articles

Polyvance Releases Online Training Course for Headlight Tab Repair

Polyvance Urges Shops to Take Advantage of Online Training

Axalta Launching 'Prepper to Painter' Training

You must login or register in order to post a comment.