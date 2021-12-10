MENU

News

Toyota Launches Auto Insurance in 5 States

December 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
toyota777

Dec. 10, 2021—Toyota Insurance Management Solutions has established its first branded product, Toyota Auto Insurance. 

Toyota Auto Insurance is currently available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, and will soon be offered in Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. Future states will be added in the coming months. Farmers Insurance is the underwriter for the product. 

It is available for Toyota customers, however non-Toyota vehicles in the customer's household can be covered as well.

"We are excited to bring our flagship auto insurance product to market. With Toyota Auto Insurance, we can truly enhance the complete Toyota ownership experience for our customers," Will Nicklas, chief operating officer of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, said in a statement. "We look forward to expanding this product even further, including empowering Toyota owners to seamlessly use their driving data for additional insurance discounts."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

