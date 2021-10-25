CCC Launches Mobile Claims App

Oct. 25, 2021—CCC Intelligent Solutions, in a partnership with USAA, has launched Recovery Assistant, a mobile app for third-party casualty claims.

According to a press release, Recovery Assistant begins working after a claim is filed, enabling an insurer to speed communication with the claimant. For qualified claims, a casualty adjuster texts or emails the claimant inviting them to confirm medical treatment was received and to capture macro-level injury data. Information is submitted through the Recovery Assistant app for evaluation by the adjuster. Settlement information is then returned digitally to the claimant, allowing for increased resolution speeds from months or weeks to days.

“As consumer demand for all things digital grows, our ability to reach members and third-party claimants digitally becomes increasingly important,” Sean Burgess, USAA chief claims officer, said in a statement. “We were happy to work with CCC to help bring this capability to life and we are energized by the early results realized through CCC’s Recovery Assistant.”