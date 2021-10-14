Honda Introduces New 360 Sensing System

Oct. 14, 2021—Honda has announced plans to apply its next generation of safety and driver-assistive technologies – Honda Sensing 360 – to all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030.

According to a press release, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance, while also reducing driver burden.

These latest safety advances reflect a global vision announced by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe in April 2021, to strive for both zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050 and carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050.

"Honda Sensing 360 represents the next major step in what has already been an industry-leading application of safety and driver-assistive technologies," Gary Robinson, assistant vice president of Product Planning at American Honda Motor Co., said in a statement. "Honda will continue to advance our technologies to improve safety for everyone sharing the road and play a leading role in realizing a collision-free society."