MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 1021Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lead By Lean Principles

How to Identify and Train Stellar CSRs

Snap Shop: Steve’s Auto Body

Transitioning to OEM Parts

Labor Shortage Reaching Beyond Service Technicians

What The Industry Will Keep From the Pandemic

Zeck: The Road Ahead

Numbers: What is the Biggest Challenge Facing Shop Operators?

Rains: A Retrospective on 18 Years of Failing Forward

The Rising Tide of Paint Materials Invoicing

Boggs: Provide Direction at Your Shop with Small Steps

Morris: The ‘VOC’ You Can’t Ignore

News

Honda Introduces New 360 Sensing System

October 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Honda
esrdtgyuh

Oct. 14, 2021—Honda has announced plans to apply its next generation of safety and driver-assistive technologies – Honda Sensing 360 – to all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030. 

According to a press release, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance, while also reducing driver burden. 

These latest safety advances reflect a global vision announced by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe in April 2021, to strive for both zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050 and carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050. 

"Honda Sensing 360 represents the next major step in what has already been an industry-leading application of safety and driver-assistive technologies," Gary Robinson, assistant vice president of Product Planning at American Honda Motor Co., said in a statement. "Honda will continue to advance our technologies to improve safety for everyone sharing the road and play a leading role in realizing a collision-free society."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ASA Releases Consumer Education on ADAS

Gerber Acquires Michigan Shop

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Chief Introduces New Live Mapping System

SATA Introduces New Breathing Protection System

John Bean Introduces New EZ-ADAS System

You must login or register in order to post a comment.