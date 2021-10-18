MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

October 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Order Reprints
lightbulb

Oct. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The One Essential Skill You're Not Interviewing ForInc. 

Hiring for capacity makes all the difference.

3 Marketing Lessons We Can Learn From Netflix's 'Squid Game'Entrepreneur

The success of this viral South Korean survival drama has many valuable marketing lessons any brand can use to increase revenue, proving that there is no one-size-fits-all marketing technique.

The U.S. Economic Recovery Is Slowing Down. Don’t Be Alarmed.Harvard Business Review  

Five reasons why consumers are ready to pick up where the stimulus left off.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

