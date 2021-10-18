This Week in Business Strategies

Oct. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The One Essential Skill You're Not Interviewing For — Inc.

Hiring for capacity makes all the difference.

3 Marketing Lessons We Can Learn From Netflix's 'Squid Game' — Entrepreneur

The success of this viral South Korean survival drama has many valuable marketing lessons any brand can use to increase revenue, proving that there is no one-size-fits-all marketing technique.

The U.S. Economic Recovery Is Slowing Down. Don’t Be Alarmed. — Harvard Business Review

Five reasons why consumers are ready to pick up where the stimulus left off.