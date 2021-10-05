Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Wisconsin Shop

Oct. 5, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired Pulera Collision Center and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, according to a press release.

The acquisition of Pulera Collision, a single-store in Kenosha, Wisc., strengthens Crash’s presence in the Midwest, while the acquisition of First Choice, an Idaho-based MSO, marks the company’s second transaction in Idaho.

Crash now has more than 130 locations in 15 states.

“These two transactions will be terrific additions to Crash’s growing footprints in Wisconsin and Idaho,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Pulera Collision is a standout in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, having been selected multiple times as a Best of Kenosha County winner, and First Choice has grown to three locations thanks to its talented professionals and an unwavering dedication to its customers. Like Crash, both organizations share our commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and first-class service, and I am confident that we can deliver even greater value to these customers and communities as part of the Crash Champions family.”