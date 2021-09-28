MENU

News

Shop Celebrates 30 Years, Featured by Local News

September 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 28, 2021—An Illinois-based collision repair shop, Freer Auto Body recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary and was featured by its local news outlet, RiverBender.com.

The shop, located in Godfrey, Ill., operates in a 17,000 square-foot facility. The shop first began with 1,500 square feet. 

“We have never forgotten our meager beginnings and attribute our success not only to hard work but to a community which has embraced and supported us,” co-owners Tim and Margaret Freer told the outlet. 

Freer Auto Body is also an Assured Performance Collision Care Provider. 

