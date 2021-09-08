This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

MENU

September 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS Amazon Chevrolet Bolt crash ford general motors investigation NHTSA public trading Rivian StartUp tesla
ADAPT
Sept. 3, 2021—The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration requests detailed information on Tesla's Autopilot system, EV startup Rivian files to become a publicly traded company, and General Motors confirms it will not resume production of its Chevrolet Bolt EV for the immediate future. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.


