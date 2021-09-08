This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Sept. 3, 2021—The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration requests detailed information on Tesla's Autopilot system, EV startup Rivian files to become a publicly traded company, and General Motors confirms it will not resume production of its Chevrolet Bolt EV for the immediate future. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.





Like or subscribe below on the platform of your choice!





