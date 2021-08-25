Mitchell Adds New AI Estimating Option

Aug. 25, 2021—Mitchell is now offering a new estimating option using artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Mitchell announced a collaboration with Inspektlabs, an automotive artificial intelligence service.

The AI will be incorporated into the Mitchell intelligent estimating system, allowing insurers to automatically generate an appraisal from photos or videos of collision-damaged vehicles.

According to a press release, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is the sector’s first claims automation solution to feature a flexible, open framework that integrates with third-party AI providers as well as the company’s own proprietary AI algorithms.

Once claim details are collected and images uploaded, appraisers select their preferred AI from the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform. Mitchell’s technology then translates the AI recommendations, delivering a partial or complete estimate for appraiser review.

“With the addition of Inspektlabs AI, Mitchell continues to deliver on its promise to provide an end-to-end claims automation solution that is flexible, scalable and turnkey,” Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell, said in a statement. “This gives insurers the freedom to create the digital claims workflow that best meets their needs and those of their policyholders. While Inspektlabs may not yet be well known in North America, we are extremely impressed with the maturity of its technology and excited about what it can bring to our platform and the industry.”



