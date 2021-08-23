California Collision Group Hosts First Responder Training

Aug. 23, 2021—Seidner’s Collision Centers of Duarte, Calif., recently hosted a demonstration for first responders in coordination with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), the First Responder Emergency Extrication program, the Automobile Club of California, and HURST Jaws of Life.

More than 30 first responders received a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication to best aid local drivers when and accident occurs and emergency assistance or rescue measures are needed.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. First responders practice cutting techniques on advanced vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design.