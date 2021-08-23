MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

California Collision Group Hosts First Responder Training

August 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
camilo-jimenez-vGu08RYjO-s-unsplash777.jpg

Aug. 23, 2021—Seidner’s Collision Centers of Duarte, Calif., recently hosted a demonstration for first responders in coordination with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), the First Responder Emergency Extrication program, the Automobile Club of California, and HURST Jaws of Life.

More than 30 first responders received a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication to best aid local drivers when and accident occurs and emergency assistance or rescue measures are needed. 

The NABC F.R.E.E. program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. First responders practice cutting techniques on advanced vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Half of Small Businesses Fear Another COVID Shutdown

Stellantis Recalls 266K Ram Trucks Over Faulty Airbags

Recommended Products

2016 Education & Training Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: Leadership

2018 Industry Survey: Leadership

Related Articles

CRASH CHAMPIONS Hosts First Responder Training

Keenan Auto Body Hosts First Responder Training

Butler’s Collision Kicks Off First Responder Training

You must login or register in order to post a comment.