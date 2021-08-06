Safelite Acquires New Location

Aug. 6, 2021—Safelite Group has announced its newest AutoGlass location, according to a press release.

Safelite acquired Advanced Glass and Trim, located in Jackson, Wyo., in a deal that closed on July 30. Advanced Glass and Trim operated independently since 2004 and will now merge under the Safelite brand. It is Safelite’s first location in Wyoming.

“We’re pleased to welcome Advanced Glass & Trim associates to the Safelite family,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Open since 2004, their focus on exceptional customer service and commitment to the community nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”