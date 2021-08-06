MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Safelite Acquires New Location

August 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news Safelite
OPEN

Aug. 6, 2021—Safelite Group has announced its newest AutoGlass location, according to a press release. 


Safelite acquired Advanced Glass and Trim, located in Jackson, Wyo., in a deal that closed on July 30. Advanced Glass and Trim operated independently since 2004 and will now merge under the Safelite brand. It is Safelite’s first location in Wyoming. 


“We’re pleased to welcome Advanced Glass & Trim associates to the Safelite family,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Open since 2004, their focus on exceptional customer service and commitment to the community nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Sherwin-Williams Rebrands Premium Products

WMABA Releases Consumer Guide

Related Articles

Safelite Acquires Long-Standing Glass Company

Safelite Acquires Troy Auto Glass

Safelite Acquires Richardson Auto Glass

You must login or register in order to post a comment.