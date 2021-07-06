Caliber Begins Nationwide Fundraising Campaign

July 6, 2021—Caliber is launching a new campaign to raise funds for the American Heart Association, the company announced in a press release.

Beginning July 1 and running through July 31, customers, community members and shops can donate at any of Caliber’s centers across the country to benefit research on heart disease and stroke.

“The mission of the American Heart Association deeply resonates with Caliber teammates and families as many have been impacted by heart disease and stroke,” said president and CEO of Caliber, Mark Sanders. “I’m proud of our teammates for living our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life daily and raising funds and awareness of this initiative.”

Since 2016, Caliber donations to the AHA have totaled more than $4 million.