BASF Launches Digital Platform

June 25, 2021—BASF’s Coatings division has launched a new, cloud-based digital platform called Refinity.

According to a press release from the company, Refinity will “provide customers with a seamless digital experience designed to drive efficiency in the areas of color, business, training and support solutions.” It will also feature links to selected partner offerings to connect customers to industry digital offerings that drive profitability and efficiency.

“At BASF, we are committed to working together with our customers. We passionately share one vision towards digitalization which will see more and more smart digital solutions that make our customers’ lives easier and more efficient. With Refinity, we will take a big step forward in the collision repair industry by creating a seamless digital experience that will help our customers grow in the long term and become that body shop of the future,” Dirk Bremm, president of BASF’s Coatings division, says in the release.

Refinity is currently available for customers online on a pay-as-you-go basis. Global country-wide rollouts will begin in October 2021.