ADAS Calibration Center Developed in Tucson

June 9, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions announced yesterday that an affiliate of Tucson-based O’Rielly Chevrolet will open an ADAS calibration center, Tucson ADAS Calibration Center.





The center will officially open on June 14, a press release says. It is the first stand-alone calibration facility in Southern Arizona, the facility’s GM Brian Guerrero says in the release.

“We welcome TACC to the Car ADAS Solutions family of best-in-class calibration centers,” Greg Peeters, Car ADAS founder and CEO, says in the release. “Protecting lives through the precise calibration of advanced driver-assistance systems is the Car ADAS mission, and in partnership with AirPro Diagnostics we look forward to working with the TACC team to deliver safe and complete calibrations to all of their valued customers.”

Peeters was recently featured on the Collision Cast podcast, breaking down the future of ADAS and the Car ADAS Solutions business model. To listen, click here.