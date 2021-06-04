MENU

News

Maaco Re-Energizing Classic Tagline

June 4, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Maaco

June 4, 2021—Maaco has announced the return and revamp of its iconic “Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco” tagline. 


Announced in a company press release, the auto body franchise launched a new national advertising campaign entitled “The Upside of Uh-Oh.”


“Maaco owners across North America have driven the brand’s reliable reputation because of their ability to relieve the inevitable stress that comes from automotive damage," Hannah Whitesides, Maaco’s vice president of marketing, says in the release. “The heart of our business is being the dependable body shop that customers can count on to transform their damaged vehicle back into the car they love. That is exactly what we are doing with our slogan, ‘Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco’. It has stood the test of time as we still see it resonating with consumers today, so we are excited to reimagine this memorable message.”


The TV commercial will run in 30- and 15-second formats on national and cable networks, with a long-form version on digital and social channels.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

