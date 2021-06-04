Mopar Offering First Glass Repair Certification Program

June 4, 2021—Mopar has created an industry-first automotive glass-repair certification program, the company announced in a release.

The Mopar Certified Glass Installer Program aims to provide a competitive advantage in the marketplace, giving certified installers access to factory-approved education and training from I-CAR to ensure customer vehicles are repaired to original equipment standards.

Benefits of the program include complimentary I-CAR training and education, marketing to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat vehicle owners, and other exclusive marketing and sales support tools, the release says.

“With the constantly advancing technologies within the glass repair and replacement industry, and the trends to become even more sophisticated moving forward, the need for proper training, procedures and tools is more important than ever,” Mike Fisher, Mopar product line manager, says in the release. “Working together with I-CAR and the JRT Agency, our industry-first Mopar Certified Glass Installer Program addresses all the needs of dealers, repair shops, insurance agencies and distributors, ensuring our customers receive a factory-backed repair that meets strict original equipment quality and safety standards.”