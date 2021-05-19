MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

Small Business Owners Shocked By PPP's Abrupt End

May 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry COVID-19 economy news PPP small business
congress

May 19, 2021—Small business owners were left surprised and without aid after the Paycheck Protection Program ended weeks ahead of its May 31 deadline, CNBC reported. 


At Womply, a company that matches borrowers with lenders, there were 2.5 million applications in its system, Toby Scammell, the company’s founder and CEO, told CNBC. Of those, 1.6 million are in the hands of lenders that can’t send them to the Small Business Administration, which oversees the program.


Customers Bank said it had tens of thousands of applicants in its pipeline, while non-bank lender Fountainhead had more than 90,000 applications that were halted when PPP money ran out, the report says.


“It was a huge shock,” Scammell told CNBC. “I don’t think anybody in the industry expected this change last week.”


Congress previously voted to extend the program from March 31 to May 31 to help with ongoing demand, though the program ran out of money before the scheduled deadline. While the SBA set aside $8 billion for applications from community financial institutions, many business owners don’t qualify for those loans, the report says.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AI Insurance Startup Receives $57 Million in Funding

CARSTAR Adds Myrtle Beach Location

Related Articles

Small Businesses Ask For PPP Changes To Be Retroactive

Congress Adds Retirement Options for Small Business Owners

Democrats Push For Minimum Wage Increase By Year's End

You must login or register in order to post a comment.