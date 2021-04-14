Service King Donates To Help Homeless, Hungry Communities

April 14, 2021—Service King has made several donations to benefit Zane Gang, a non-profit that aims to help those struggling with homelessness, hunger, and access to basic needs.

According to a press release, the company donated more than 12,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 64 five-gallon buckets, and 400 thermometers to the Dallas-Fort Worth charity. The donation was made in celebration of Service King’s 45th anniversary.

“At Service King, one of our shared values is the calling to serve,” Service King president Jeff McFadden says in a statement. “Service King was founded in DFW, so in celebration of our 45th anniversary, we are giving back to the community where it all began. Through our involvement with Zane Gang, we hope to make an impact across a local community that is affected by homelessness.”

