How Technology Can Add to Repairer/Insurance Woes

Technology

March 22, 2021—An article in Claims Journal, a magazine that covers the P&C claims industry, discusses how collision repairers are dealing with advancing technology and its impact on their relationships with insurers.

The article, Fast Advances in Technology Adding to Friction Between Insurers and Repairers, includes observations from shop operators about how ADAS, advanced materials, and more are changing the industry leading to new issues with insurers.

“The industry wants to do the right thing. It’s just catching up,” Frank Terlap, co-founder of Auto Techcelerators, says in the story. “The problem, though, is the cars are changing so fast.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Honda Announces Electric Models

Openbay Launches Mobile and Web Application

