AASP-MN Announces In-Person Meeting

March 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 22, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota is taking the opportunity presented by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to hold its first in-person meeting since the pandemic began.

According to a press release, AASP-MN's Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference will take place Thursday, May 20, in Minneapolis, with the theme of "Celebrating Resilience."

The meeting will include keynote events, roundtable discussions, and an in-person vendor showcase. The press release notes that all recommended safety protocols will be in place.

Registration information can be found here or by calling AASP-MN at 612-623-1110.

