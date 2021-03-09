MENU

News MSO News

Classic Collision Reaches 65 Locations

March 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
March 10, 2021—Atlanta-based MSO Classic Collision acquired three new facilities in California. 

According to a press release, the MSO has taken over three former Signature Auto Collision locations. 

“Signature is a dominant player in San Bernardino county and we are excited to capitalize on new growth opportunities and look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” Ryan Wilson, former owner of Signature Auto Collision, says in the release.

With its latest acquisition, Classic Collision now operates 65 locations across five U.S. states. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

