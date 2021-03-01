Revolutionize Paint Shop Efficiency & Revenue

SATA® RPS® Multipurpose Cups save not only time, but paint and cleaning materials, too. The SATA RPS cups have a unique venting system that plays into the efficiency of the overall SATA system. The vent allows for an even flow rate, for constant color match and constant film build, so whether the cup is entirely full, half full or just has a couple ounces in it, all of the paint will be sprayed from the cup down to the last drop. The cups can be used for mixing, spraying, and when the job is complete, storage.

RPS Cup Benefits

Bendable: The RPS cups have the built-in flexibility of the cup lid which allows painters to tilt the cups forward or side to side to spray at many different angles. This flexibility assists in making the RPS a great solution for more difficult paint jobs (excluding the 0.3 L minijet version).

Clean: Removing the cup from the spray gun is a clean process. When the paint job is finished, squeeze the RPS cup and close the vent cap to create a vacuum inside. Now turn the spray gun upside down and pull the trigger to empty the material passage, ensuring easy gun cleaning and a tidy workplace.

Safe: Occasionally during the paint process the material cup may accidentally knock into the vehicle or panel stand. Due to the robust threaded connection between the cup and the lid, there is no chance the cup will detach from the gun.

Refillable: The design of the cup allows for simple and clean refilling, and the paint strainer can be exchanged by a spare strainer at any time.

To try the cost-effective SATA RPS cups in your shop, ask your local SATA dealer for samples. For a demonstration check out satausa.com or call 800.533.8016.