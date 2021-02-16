Maaco Franchisee Receives Prestigious Award

Feb. 16, 2021—Texas shop owner Helmuth Mayer, who operates Maaco Burleson, Maaco Fort Worth, Maaco Mesquite, Maaco Dallas, and Maaco Wylie, has been named the recipient of the Syl Young Award.

The Syl Young Award is one of Maaco's highest recognitions, according to a press release, and is given to a franchisee who exemplifies Young's qualities of enthusiasm and dedication. Mayer, whose background is in healthcare and entertainment, opened his first franchise in 2017.

“We were awarded ‘MSO of the Year’ in 2019, celebrating the high-performing multi-store owners, however, this accolade means much more as it’s the highest recognition in a network that has over 400 locations,” Mayer says in the release. “Being able to perform at such a high-level when my background is outside of the automotive industry only further demonstrates that no matter the field, everything in business comes back to providing an elite level customer experience.”