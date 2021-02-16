MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News MSO News

Maaco Franchisee Receives Prestigious Award

February 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Award franchisee maaco mso Recognition
cgfyuk

Feb. 16, 2021—Texas shop owner Helmuth Mayer, who operates Maaco Burleson, Maaco Fort Worth, Maaco Mesquite, Maaco Dallas, and Maaco Wylie, has been named the recipient of the Syl Young Award. 

The Syl Young Award is one of Maaco's highest recognitions, according to a press release, and is given to a franchisee who exemplifies Young's qualities of enthusiasm and dedication. Mayer, whose background is in healthcare and entertainment, opened his first franchise in 2017. 

“We were awarded ‘MSO of the Year’ in 2019, celebrating the high-performing multi-store owners, however, this accolade means much more as it’s the highest recognition in a network that has over 400 locations,” Mayer says in the release. “Being able to perform at such a high-level when my background is outside of the automotive industry only further demonstrates that no matter the field, everything in business comes back to providing an elite level customer experience.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CRASH Network Releases Insurer Grades

Bosch Launches Software Update

Related Articles

Aaron Schulenburg Receives James Moy Memorial Award

You must login or register in order to post a comment.