Crash Champions Keeps Growing

February 3, 2021
Feb. 3, 2021—Crash Champions, a collision repair MSO, announced the acquisition of nine collision repair shops. 

According to a press release, the newest acquisitions come five different states: Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

“Through these strategic acquisitions, Crash Champions will be better positioned to serve the greater midwestern markets as we continue on this remarkable growth trajectory,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, says in the release. "With the latest acquisitions, Crash Champions now operates 60 locations."

