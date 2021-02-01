MENU

Caliber Collision Location Sells for Millions

Feb. 1, 2021—Caliber Collision South Tryon, located in Charlotte, N.C., was sold for $7 million. 

The 31,500-square-foot facility was purchased by a private investor from New York, according to the Charlotte Weekly

The buyer was represented by Scott Gould and Rory Shelby, investment specialists for Marcus and Millichap's Orlando office. 

“We’re excited to play a part in one of the largest collision repair real estate transactions in the last 12 months,” Gould said, according to the Charlotte Weekly.

