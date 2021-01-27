Colors on Parade Takes Arkansas

Jan. 27, 2021—Colors on Parade, an eco-friendly automotive paint and dent repair franchise, has announced the opening of two Northwest Arkansas facilities.

The new locations are owned and operated by Billy Routt and Jon Norton, who, according to a press release, will bring EcoSmart mobile automotive paint and dent repair services to their communities. Routt has more than 20 years of experience in the collision repair industry and recently completed the company's new franchisee certification program.

Norton has more than 10 years of industry experience and says in the release, “I’m confident in the promising future that Colors can provide me and I’m excited about the great pay, flexible schedule, and the ability to grow my skills on a day-to-day basis.”