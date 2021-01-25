MENU

Relentless Collision Stacks Up Certifications

January 25, 2021
Jan. 25, 2021—North Carolina-based MSO Relentless Collision has gained various original equipment manufacturer certifications in 2021. 

According to a press release, Relentless Collision is now a BMW-certified collision center, a Mercedes-Benz-certified collision center, and a Tesla-approved body shop. The brand's Raleigh, N.C., location hopes to add more luxury certifications this year. 

“We intend to serve all makes and models of vehicles with the same level of service we provide to BMW, Mercedes Benz and Tesla owners,” founder Todd McGowan says in the release. 

 

